Ukraine Urges Russia To Pull Back Troops If 'serious About De-escalation & Don’t Want War'

Ukraine on Sunday called on Russia to pull back its troops from a former Soviet Union member’s border and continue dialogue with the west if it is “serious” about de-escalating tensions and soaring fears of Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter on 30 January and suggested that if Russian officials are “serious” about calming the situation near the border and “don’t want a new war”, Moscow must continue diplomatic engagement while pulling back troops.

Kuleba said, “If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Diplomacy is the only responsible way.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister's remarks came after the head of NATO said that Europe needed to diversify its energy supplies. Meanwhile, the UK warned that it was “highly unlikely” that Russia was looking to invade Ukraine. Media reports have stated that Russia has pulled up at least 120,000 troops near its neighbour and demanded NATO to pull back its troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from joining the defence alliance. The United States officials, according to The Guardian, had also said that Russia’s military buildup was expanded to include supplies to treat casualties of any conflict. Moscow has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

However, on Sunday, Russia had said that it would ask NATO to clarify if it intended to implement crucial security commitments after previously saying that the response of the alliance to Moscow’s security proposals did not go far enough. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on state television, “If they do not intend to do so, then they should explain why…This will be a key question in determining our future proposals.” While the US also replied in writing to Russia over the latter’s security proposals, Washington said recently that it is now expecting to hear back from Moscow.

UNSC to meet on Russia-Ukraine conflict today

Meanwhile, it is to note that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet on Monday to discuss the Ukraine conflict with Norway chairing the council. According to TASS News, in the upcoming meeting, the United States plans on underscoring the situation near Ukraine to the council. The UNSC meeting comes after US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requested an open UNSC meeting to discuss the situation around Ukraine. This comes as the West has accused Russia of ramping up its military presence at the Ukraine border.

(Image: AP)