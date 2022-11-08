Ukraine War: North Korea Claims US Is Lying About Artillery Shells Being Sent To Russia

North Korea has accused the United States of lying about its shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia against Ukraine on November 8. Earlier, North Korea tested dozens of weapons including short-range missiles that are likely nuclear-capable and an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland. North Korea claimed that it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could “mercilessly” strike South Korean and U.S. targets if it chose to.

In recent years, North Korea has been very friendly to its traditional ally Russia and even hinted to help reconstruct Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. One of the most weaponised countries in the world, North Korea has been supplying Soviet-era ammunition such as artillery shells, to replenish Russian stockpiles which have been exhausted in the Ukraine-Russia war said the allegation posed by the United States.

Russia-North Korea Relations

In August, the two nations agreed upon their "comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations" said Russian President Vladimir Putin. The letter written by Kim Jong-un clearly mentioned that "strategic and tactical co-operation, support and solidarity" between the two countries "had been put on a new high stage, in the common front for frustrating the hostile forces' military threat and provocation".

Recently, North Korea received the "prized" trainload of 30 thoroughbred horses and also opened the border with its neighbour for the first time in two and a half years. As per the state media reports, Kim is a passionate horseman and often being pictured galloping on snowy mountain trails astride a white charger. Also, Pyongyang restored its freight train service with China in September after ending the five-month interval.

According to some experts, it is possible that North Korea may be seeking Russian fuel and also technology transfers after the horses and medicines. In return, Kim would provide advanced military capabilities as it has sophisticated weapons systems. Kim Son Gyong who is a minister for international organisations at the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the U.N. secretary-general is echoing what the White House and the State Department say as if he were their mouthpiece, which is deplorable. Further said that Guterre's “unfair and prejudiced behavior” has contributed to the escalating tensions.