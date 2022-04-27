Ukraine War To Cause Huge Commodity Shock In 50yrs, Raises Fear Of Stagflation: World Bank

The burgeoning Ukraine war will eventually lead to a massive "commodity shock" since the 1970s, World Bank said in its latest analysis noting the global economic situation under the Russian invasion. In the worrisome forecast, the apex financial body also warned that the escalation of the conflict could also lead to peaking prices of food and energy for the next three years, which will mostly impact the low-income households since their large part of earnings is spent on such purchases. The persistent high commodity prices could last up to 2024 gradually leading to stagflation- a situation where the economic growth rate is slower due to inflation and unemployment remains steadily high.

The US-based organisation's latest report also mentioned that the energy prices have remained all-time high in the past two years due to pandemic-related bottlenecks. And now, they could increase by 50% pushing up bills for all sectors. "Households across the world are feeling the cost of living crisis," said Peter Nagle, co-author of the report, as quoted by BBC. According to World Bank, the rates could go up by 40%. With a potential embargo on Russian oil, gas prices in Europe could be twice as high in 2022, while coal prices are expected to be 80% up. Although Russia produces 11% of global oil, the third biggest share, lack of access, and subsequent sanctions on financial transaction establishments in Russia have led to massive supply chain hindrances, World Bank said. In addition, European countries weaning off from dependence on Russian supplies has also led to create demand for supply from elsewhere.

Food prices set for record highs amid Russia-Ukraine war

While wheat already has recorded new highs over the last 60 years, lowered production will now lead to further skyrocketed prices up to 42.7%. Fall in exports from Ukraine and Russia, other notable increases will be 33.3% for barley, 20% for soybeans and 29.8% for oils, and 41.8% for chicken.

“Overall, this amounts to the largest commodity shock we’ve experienced since the 1970s. As was the case then, the shock is being aggravated by a surge in restrictions in trade of food, fuel, and fertilisers," said Indermit Gill, World Bank vice-president. He further added, "These developments have started to raise the spectre of stagflation. Policymakers should take every opportunity to increase economic growth at home and avoid actions that will bring harm to the global economy.”

Before the war, both Russia and Ukraine accounted for nearly 28.9% of the world's wheat production, with exports mostly made to underdeveloped nations, according to JP Morgan Chase, an investment banking company. "Meanwhile, the cost of raw materials like fertilizers and metals are also expected to shoot up. However, prices of tea, timber, and rice might fall, says a study by Bank of America. The report also stated that the grain and oilseed shipments from Ukraine have lowered by at least 80%. The loss equates to about "10 days of world food supply."

