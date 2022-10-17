Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Calls For Sanctions Against Iran Following Drone Attacks

In a first, the Ukrainian foreign minister on Monday called for sanctions against Iran after dozens of drones manufactured by the country wreaked havoc in multiple Ukrainian regions including the Ukraine capital Kyiv, which caused at least three casualties, CNN reported.

Calling for sanctions in a video message on Facebook, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “Today, for the first time in the history of Ukrainian-Iranian relations, I called for sanctions against Iran.”

“The patience broke. We listened to various explanations and arguments for a very long time, but it’s impossible to hide the truth. And this truth today flew into the houses of the city of Kyiv. Therefore, the time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation,” he said, adding that the sanctions would act as a loud and clear message that any nation which extends help to Russia will “suffer and feel the price of it.”

In another post uploaded on his official Twitter handle, the Ukrainian Minister urged the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia in the conflict against Ukraine.

“I’m probably the first Foreign Minister to address EU FAC from a bomb shelter because of the air raids siren. Requested more air defense & supply of ammo. Called on EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones. 9th EU sanctions package on Russia must be strong,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Ukraine experiences new wave of drone attacks

Earlier during the day, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union will search for “concrete evidence” that could prove Iran’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine, CNN reported. On Monday, October 17, multiple drone strikes were reported across Ukraine, including the capital city of Kyiv and the province of Mykolaiv Oblast. The drones appeared to be Iranian-made Shaheds.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued to stick to the stance that it "has not and will not" provide weapons to Russia. The claim was made in a telephonic conversation between foreign ministers of Iran and Portugal on Friday. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine. We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war,” said Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, according to an official statement issued on the Iran Government website.