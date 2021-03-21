Ukraine's MiG-29 Damaged After Captain Rams Volkswagen MUV Into Jet In Drunk State

In a brazen incident, an on-duty Ukrainian air force captain allegedly rammed a Volkswagen multi-utility vehicle into a MiG-29 fighter jet. Pictures of the crash have been making rounds of social media since recently where the jet can be seen damaged on the runway while the Volkswagen is also completely damaged.



The crash reportedly took place at an airbase near Vasylkov on March 10. The MIG-29 was being towed away from the runway to the parking zone is when the Captain allegedly rammed the Volkswagen MUV into the jet, in an inebriated state. The Ukrainian fighter aircraft caught fire which was dozed off by the firefighters.

'Engine and other units severely damaged'

However, the engine and other major units of the MiG-29 in the accident are completely damaged. The air force officer who was driving the multi-utility vehicle sustained minor injuries on the chest and face. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian media reported that the Captain was driving the vehicle in a drunk state and that criminal proceedings are being carried out by prosecutors from Ukraine's military office.



The incident has also had an impact on the fleet of Ukraine's MiG-29 aircrafts. The MiG-29, tail number 8 that was damaged, was one of the 24 MIG-29s operated by the Ukraine Air Force. The country has its MIG-29 fleet for 30 years wherein 16 aircraft are frontline fighter jets and the other eight, that reduced to seven after the crash, are used as training jets.