In the midst of the rising tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the western nations not to create ‘panic' about deployment of Russian soldiers on his nation's territory. He told the media that the threat of an invasion has been putting Ukraine's economy in jeopardy. During a news conference in Kyiv, the President said, “There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic - how much does it cost for our state?" BBC reported.

These remarks came after United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he believed Russia would invade Ukraine next month. Russia, on the other hand, denies that it is plotting an invasion, and its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Friday that Moscow does not want to go to war.

Despite Russia's presence of nearly 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, President Zelensky stated he does not believe the threat is any bigger now than it was last spring. However, he believed that the biggest threat to Ukraine was "destabilisation of the situation inside the country," BBC reported.

US says 8,500 combat-ready soldiers on standby to support Ukraine

In addition to this, US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that a limited number of soldiers will be sent to Eastern Europe in the "near term" to enhance NTAO's presence in the area. Although, Biden did not say where they would be deployed or when they would be there. The Pentagon revealed earlier this week that it has 8,500 combat-ready soldiers on standby, ready for deployment at a moment's notice.

Furthermore, the US has dismissed Moscow's request that NATO rejects joining the defence alliance with Ukraine, but claimed it is providing Russia a "serious diplomatic path," as per BBC. Following this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had ignored Russia's security concerns.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Friday that Russia has gathered sufficient military capability to strike Ukraine. He stated that the US was committed to assisting Ukraine in its defence, including by delivering additional armaments.

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the US mission has demanded an open meeting of the UN Security Council on January 31 to address and evaluate the situation on Ukraine's border. Thomas-Greenfield has also stated that she is looking forward to a straightforward and focused discussion on Monday.

(Image: AP)