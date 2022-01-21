Ukraine's Zelensky Lashes Out At Joe Biden Over 'minor Incursion, Small Nations' Remark

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday lashed out at US President Joe Biden after the latter touted that a "minor attack" by Russia might bring a weaker response from the United States and its allies. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President indirectly addressed Biden, saying that "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations." President Zelensky's comments came after Biden on Wednesday made a statement roughly distinguishing 'major' and 'minor' invasions while predicting the potential movement of Russia near the eastern border of Ukraine.

We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power 🇺🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2022

Biden was speaking at a press conference when he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of "serious and dear price" in case Moscow invades Kyiv. "What you are going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does. It is one thing if it is a minor in corruption and then we end up fighting about what to do and not to do, etc." Biden quipped, as quoted by BBC. His assertions prompted questions over US' countermove against Russian aggressions.

For a recap, the series of statements comes encompassing the simmering tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, after Russia deployed nearly 1,00,000 troops in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine. The US has been widely monitoring the development since it reported the presence of the Russian troops, with top diplomats warning the Kremlin of sanctions in case of an invasion. Nevertheless, Russia has refuted claims of any threat to Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We have been very clear throughout that any Russian invasion into Ukraine would be met with a swift, severe, and united response" from the US and its allies, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement, as quoted by BBC.

Blinken was speaking in Germany on the sidelines of a meeting with foreign ministers from key European countries for discussions aimed at co-ordinating Western strategy against Russian aggressions. Notably, Blinken is expected to meet his Russian counterpart today (January 21.) The statements counter US' call for a diplomatic approach to resolving the Ukraine issue, following Russia's hostile assertions saying they will "not sit idly" against "aggressive western politics."

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Meanwhile, Russia earlier this month laid out a list of security guarantees during the US-NATO-Russia talks, promising to lower tensions and defuse the crisis over Ukraine. The demands include a ban on the ex-Soviet nation entering the international military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). In addition, Moscow also demanded to limit NATO troop deployment and weapons in the eastern flank of European borders and station them at the pre-1997 border.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine dates back to 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula after Kyiv overthrew the pro-Russian president. A series of conflicts had then killed 14,000 and forced over 2 million to flee. Ever since the two countries have locked horns with sporadic clashes between Kyiv's military and Russia-backed rebels at its eastern boundaries.

(Image: AP)