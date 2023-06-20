Ukraine's Zelenskyy Relishes Indian Barfi, Courtesy Of Rishi Sunak's Mother

British Premier Rishi Sunak came bearing barfis for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the duo sat down for talks recently, a heartwarming video shared by the PM has revealed. In the clip shared on Instagram, the leaders are seen chatting until they realise they're hungry.

This is when traditional Indian sweets made by Sunak's mother come to the rescue. As Zelenskyy points an empty plate towards Sunak, the Indian-origin leader places a piece of barfi on it. The video then shows the duo taking bites, as a voiceover of Sunak narrating the heartwarming experience is heard.

In what appears to be a segment from an interview, Sunak is seen describing everything that led to his mother's barfi being relished by the Ukrainian President. "My mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me that she'd made, called barfi. I saw President Zelenskyy on the Monday after that and he and I were chatting and he was hungry. So, I actually gave him some of my mum's barfi which she was very happy to see. She was thrilled by that," he said in the clip.

Netizens react to the viral clip

Captioning the viral post, Sunak wrote: "It's not every day that @zelenskiy_official tries your mum's, homemade sweets." Uploaded on Sunday, the video has garnered 315,000 views and dozens of comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Oh boy, no matter who u r PM or ordinary man, u don’t go without ur Mum’s home made Barfi. It’s a Asian love."

Another user added, "This is the cutest, we can all relate to mum’s barfi," as a third user said, "Indian mums don’t u just love them." Sunak and Zelenskyy last met in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau earlier this month for the European Political Community Summit.

The duo also met in May, when Zelenskyy made a pit stop in the UK during his European tour to seek support as his country battles Russian aggression. Back then, the embattled leader referred to Sunak as his "friend". "We're thankful from all our hearts, from Ukrainians, from our soldiers, we are thankful. And this is a privilege to be here," he said as he touched down in the UK.