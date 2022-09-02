Ukraine's Zelenskyy Turns To Israel PM Lapid For More Sanctions Against Russia

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe has reached day 192, the embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Yair Lapid in which both the leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in war-torn Ukraine. Following Zelenskyy’s first conversation with Lapid, he anticipated that Israel would currently sanction Russia and would give useful aid to Kyiv in its struggle against Russian aggression. Further, it is pertinent to mention that since the Russian invasion, the relationship between Israel and Ukraine has been relatively turbulent as Jerusalem attempts to strike a balance between the two warring nations.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said, “I've held the first telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid.” He further added, “I count on his country’s accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine.”

I've held the first telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel @yairlapid. I count on his country’s accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 1, 2022

Apart from this, while speaking with Zelenskyy, Israel PM Lapid has expressed his sympathies for those who have lost their lives and got injured in the war. He even urged for a diplomatic resolution to end the brutal hostilities. According to a press release from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zelenskyy received congratulations from Prime Minister Lapid on the occasion of Ukraine's 31st Independence Day, which happened on August 24. He even highlighted his support for Ukrainian citizens.

Furthermore, in view of the imminent Jewish holidays and the potentially fatal risks associated with entering the region of conflict, Lapid advised Israelis against making the yearly journey to a sacred shrine in the western Ukrainian city of Uman, as per the release.

Isreal's military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the month of April, Israel announced that as part of its humanitarian assistance, it would give Kyiv protective gear, like helmets and bulletproof vests. As per media reports, Israel would supply hundreds of protection kits specifically for Ukrainian rescue organisations and other civilian infrastructure. Israel has been anticipated to deliver a field hospital in the Lviv region, a supply of food and medical supplies, as well as support the acceptance of repatriates and refugees from the areas of Russian military operations into Tel Aviv in addition to providing protective kits to Ukraine as humanitarian relief. On April 20, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov spoke on the phone to talk about the military assistance.

However, Lapid has maintained Bennett's position by refusing to give Ukraine either offensive weaponry or cutting-edge defence systems like Iron Dome, The Times of Israel reported. Israel has even worked to preserve its ties with Russia, which oversees Syria's airspace and is home to a sizable Jewish population.

(Image: AP)