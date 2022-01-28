Ukrainian Official Avers POTUS Biden's Call With Zelensky 'did Not Go Well': Report

The call between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday “did not go well”, revealed a senior Ukrainian official to CNN as disagreements between Washington and Kyiv continue to loom over “risk levels” of a Russian invasion. However, the White House has reportedly disputed the account by the Ukrainian official and said anonymous sources were “leaking falsehoods” over Biden-Zelensky talks. As per the report, they did state that Biden warned the Ukrainian President that an imminent invasion is a “distinct possibility”.

The media outlet stated that Ukrainian officials described the talks between US and Ukrainian Presidents as “long and frank” where Biden warned that Russia’s attack may be imminent. Biden also told Zelensky that an invasion was now virtually certain after the ground had frozen later in February, according to the official cited by CNN.

The official further revealed that Zelensky restated his position that the threat from Russia remains “dangerous but ambiguous” and it is still not certain that an attack will take place. Refuting the claims quoted by the media outlet, US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne disputed the official’s description of the call. She told CNN, “Anonymous sources are 'leaking' falsehoods”.

Horne further told the media outlet, “President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false."

The so-called ‘frank’ discussion between Biden and Ukraine came as both US and NATO continued to brace the prospect of Russian invasion into Ukraine while also stressing the need for diplomacy. According to the White House, Russia’s military action is imminent as Moscow amassed troops on the border with Ukraine. Amid the tensions, US national security officials said that the call between Biden and Zelensky lasted for an hour and 20 minutes on Thursday.

White House: Biden reaffirmed US pledge for 'decisive response' in the call

According to the readout of Biden-Zelensky phone call released by the White House, US President reasserted Washington’s readiness and allies to "respond decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden underscored the commitment of the US to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US President also noted that Washington has provided the former Soviet Union member with more than half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian assistance in the last year and is presently exploring additional macro-economic support to assist Ukraine's economy.

The White House statement read, “President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. He also underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

