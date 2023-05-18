Ukrainian Pilots Disallowed To Train On F-16 Jets In Europe Without US Consent: Report

Due to Washington's skepticism regarding Kyiv's necessity for costly aircraft, Ukrainian pilots are currently prohibited from receiving training on F-16 fighter jets owned by European countries, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

According to the newspaper, although certain European countries have expressed their willingness to send F-16s to Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities will still require approvals from the United States (US), the country of origin for the fighters. Without the consent of the United States, the training is expected to be restricted to technical lessons and terminology exclusively.

The Biden administration remains unconvinced about the necessity of the expensive jets for Ukraine, as they are concerned about the potential duplication or acquisition of their highly restricted systems by adversaries. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Wednesday that he had no new information to provide regarding the F-16s.

According to a senior US official, the White House is opposed to delivering F-16s to Ukraine due to their high cost. The concern is that allocating a significant portion of the budget for supporting Ukraine to the procurement of these fighters would be unfavorable. As an alternative approach, the US administration intends to prioritise the supply of other weaponry to Ukraine.

European nations edge towards providing F-16s to Kyiv

On May 9, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte revealed that his country, along with Great Britain, Denmark, and "some other countries in Europe" as well as the United States, is engaged in discussions regarding the potential deployment of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. Rutte described the ongoing talks as an "intensive dialogue."

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that certain European allies had initiated efforts concerning the potential deployment of US F-16 fighters to Kyiv. However, there has been limited commentary on the plan from Western sources, and Ukraine acknowledges that the process may not commence in the near future.

In a recent announcement, the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a new military support program aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on Western warplanes.