Ukrainians Brace For Blackout, Asked To 'charge Everything' Amid Strikes On Power Grids

Ukraine urged its citizens to charge all appliances on Thursday as Russian forces continue to strike critical power grids. A Ukrainian energy company warned of blackouts and told civilians to expect power cuts after several energy plants were hit by Russian missiles on Wednesday, BBC reported.

Outages, which could last up to four hours, will impact the entire country on Thursday, according to grid operator Ukrenergo, which also told citizens to brace for blackouts and stock up on water, "warm socks and blankets and hugs for family and friends". The company also urged Ukrainians to charge their batteries, torches, mobile phones, and power banks.

"Tomorrow [Thursday] we will apply controlled, calculated consumption restrictions, which we have to do, to ensure the system functions in a balanced way," the grid operator said in a statement issued on social media. It also stated that the power cuts could occur "throughout Ukraine from 7am to 10pm.”

Ukrenergo further added that the last 10 days have witnessed more strikes on power facilities compared to the entire seven-month-long period of the Russian invasion. The company also urged citizens to use their electricity judiciously. "We do not rule out that with the onset of cold weather, we will ask for your help more often," it said. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian air attacks had destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power stations.

EU summit to focus on energy assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, leaders of the European Union will be assembling at a two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday to consider solutions for the energy crisis in Ukraine, according to a report by DW. They will also discuss ways to offer more assistance to Ukraine as the country continues to be at the receiving end of attacks by Russia.

European Council President Charles Michel stated that EU leaders would be discussing how to meet Ukraine’s critical needs. Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers signed an agreement to boost Ukraine’s defence forces by providing training. "The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight. EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.