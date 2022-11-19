UK's Foreign Secy Warns Russia And Iran Pose Threats To The Security Of Entire Middle East

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has stated that Britain considers Russian and Iranian activities pose a security threat to the Middle East. Speaking at a regional security forum in Bahrain Saturday, UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly said, “Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region."

Tehran has acknowledged that it supplied drones to Moscow but maintained that they were sent before Russia initiated the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February this year. According to the US, Russia used the drones supplied by Iran to attack Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure in the country, reported MENA.

Meanwhile, accusations have been put on Tehran as well for various attacks on trade shipments with further accusations alleging Iran of supplying arms to militias including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UK sets crosshairs on Iran's nuclear programme

Speaking further at the annual International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, "Today Iran’s nuclear programme is more advanced than ever before," while accusing the Iranian regime of "selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine.”

He clarified Britain's stance on Iran's nuclear programme stating that the UK would collaborate with partners in the region to ensure that Iran is unable to develop its nuclear weapon capabilities. He further stated at the forum organised by the London-based think-tank that "Iran’s rulers are spreading bloodshed and destruction as far away as Kyiv,” while the Iranian people "demonstrate against decades of oppression".

Foreign Secretary Cleverly further stated that “Britain is determined to work alongside our friends to counter the Iranian threat, interdict the smuggling of conventional arms and prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapons capability," reported MENA.

Meanwhile, Iran's military entities and industries are already under heavy sanctions by the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme in addition to the widespread anti-hijab protests in the country.

Russia taking the brunt of America's diplomatic pressure

Iran's mission to the United Nations stated that the nation was ready to meet Ukraine at the level of technical experts this week, with an objective to investigate the origins of Russian drones being used against Ukraine amid the raging war. Meanwhile, Washington has been increasing pressure on Moscow over its military operations in Ukraine, which have reduced cities to rubble leading to a casualty count in the thousands.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been described by James Cleverly as a “flagrant breach” of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that is “heaping misery” on millions of Yemenis and Syrians by driving up food prices in the region.

He lambasted Russia's President saying, "Putin’s war is inflicting yet more suffering on Syrians and Yemenis, who were already enduring the privations of humanitarian emergency, and ordinary Lebanese, caught up in economic crisis," reported MENA.

Further berating Moscow, he claimed that Russia was losing the war in Ukraine while calling on the international community to collaborate and ensure Russia is faced with collective sanctions to put an end to the conflict.