UK's Intelligence Chief Says 'I Don't Think' Iran Wants To Rejoin Nuclear Deal

The head of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Richard Moore on Thursday opined that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not want to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal. In an interview with CNN, the MI6 chief said he believed that Khamenei wants Iran to “cut a deal” as hope to revive fades away. Moore also said that he is “sceptical” of the Iranian Supreme Leader’s motives. He noted that the deal is “absolutely on the table” but “I don’t think Iranians want it”.

Moore said, “I don't think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal”.

“I think the deal absolutely is on the table and the European powers and the and the administration here are very, very clear on that and I don't think that the Chinese and Russians on this issue would block it. But I don't think the Iranians want it”, he added.

Moore’s remarks regarding the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal and Iran’s stance came as US President Joe Biden continues to push for an agreement to revive the accord amid push from allies in the Middle Eastern region. Just last week, POTUS touted diplomacy as the best method to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden had also said that the US will not allow Iran to do the same. He went on to state that US is “not going to wait forever” for a response from Iranian leadership on a deal.

Senior US official thinks Iran interested in accord

Just on Friday, during Aspen Security Forum, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed that Iran is still interested in penning an agreement. According to her, “They haven't thrown over the table yet" and "they haven't walked away when they could have done that over these many months where the deal has been ready and sitting there." Nuland stated that it was upon Khamenei to agree on a deal.

"It would get their oil back on the market. It would get them some relief from some of the sanctions that have come on. But for so far, they haven't choose chosen to go in that route," she added.

Image: AP