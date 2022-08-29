UK's Largest Warship, HMS Prince Of Wales, Breaks Down Shortly After Departing For US

The United Kingdom's largest warship, the British HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, which was launched in 2017, broke down after leaving the Portsmouth port in southern England on Saturday. According to media reports, the vessel broke down shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth port. Meanwhile, a Royal Navy spokesperson told UK Defense Journal that HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue. A spokesperson of the Royal Navy said they were investigating the mechanical issue. "The $3.5-billion, 65,000-tonne warship was on its way for a four-month deployment to the United States when it broke down and now remains in the south coast exercise area near the Isle of Wight," the newspaper quoted the spokesperson.

The UK-based online publication reported that a crack was initially reported in one of the propeller shafts of HMS Prince of Wale and added that the engineers and other technical staff are investigating the aircraft carrier. Notably, this was not the first time when the aircraft carrier was damaged before the scheduled trip. Earlier in 2020, NATO's flagship carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, broke down and took nearly six months to get repaired. At that time, the planned departure of the ship to the United States had to be cancelled. According to media reports, the vessel was stranded in Portsmouth. According to a report by The Guardian, the most expensive vessel, HMS Prince of Wales, spent only 90 days in the sea during its first two years in service.

Media reports claim repair could take time

The media report claimed, apprehending the earlier situation, the aircraft carrier is expected to stay anchored while it undergoes repairs and will then resume travelling to North America to train alongside its counterparts in the US and Canada. "Taking the HMS Prince of Wales task group across the Atlantic for the rest of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations but will reinforce our close working relationship with our closest Ally," the UK commanding officer said in a statement.



"From operating the F35 Lightnings and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, none of this would be possible without the efforts of the amazing sailors on board, many of which are on their first deployment with the Royal Navy," he added.

Image: ANI/Twitter