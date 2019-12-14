VIRAL: In Australia-New Zealand Face-off, Umpire Aleem Dar Takes The Catch Of The Match

Australia and New Zealand recently played against each other in the first test match at Optus Stadium, in Perth, Australia. But what caught the attention of the people was the unusual catch by Umpire Aleem Dar. A moment between Steve Smith and Pakistani Umpire Aleem Dar grabbed the eyeballs of the TV crew. The video caught the Australian batsman passing a floppy hat on the field to the umpire, with the latter leaping in the air and taking a one-handed catch.

Are we playing frisbee?

Aleem Daar seems to be taking some notes from @stevesmith49 here. 😉



Watch all action from #AUSvNZ series LIVE on SONY SIX 📺#CricketWithoutBoundaries #SonySports pic.twitter.com/j1vgp0LEDP — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) December 14, 2019

The moment which was shared by international media on Twitter, has taken the internet by storm. Sports lovers have praised the agility of Dar with one saying that he caught the moving headgear deftly, as it went across the field like a flying saucer. It also caught the attention of the Indian Cricket Board, ICC. Many users have also termed it as “gold” or “moment of the day”. Catch all the reactions here:

Aleem Dar at its best. — Captain ZAK (@i_captainzak) December 14, 2019

Me throwing my books after my exams and my mom catching them to sell them to raddiwala: https://t.co/NnHbTXxptP — Saurcastic (@Saurcasmic) December 14, 2019

This time umpire got hat trick 😂😂 — Talha Tahir (@talhatahir96) December 14, 2019

Moment of the day 👍 — PRAMOD (@PRAMOD_K83) December 14, 2019

Aleem dar ❤️ — 👑Shan Ali Jakhar (@shanalijakhar) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the validity and durability of New Zealand's ranking and run of success in Test cricket is being tested in the sport's most hostile environment as it is playing in Australia.

