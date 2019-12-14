The Debate
VIRAL: In Australia-New Zealand Face-off, Umpire Aleem Dar Takes The Catch Of The Match

Rest of the World News

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar's catching a flying hat during Australia vs New Zealand match has taken the internet by storm. Many have praised Dar's agility.

umpire

Australia and New Zealand recently played against each other in the first test match at Optus Stadium, in Perth, Australia. But what caught the attention of the people was the unusual catch by Umpire Aleem Dar. A moment between Steve Smith and Pakistani Umpire Aleem Dar grabbed the eyeballs of the TV crew. The video caught the Australian batsman passing a floppy hat on the field to the umpire, with the latter leaping in the air and taking a one-handed catch.

Are we playing frisbee?

The moment which was shared by international media on Twitter, has taken the internet by storm. Sports lovers have praised the agility of Dar with one saying that he caught the moving headgear deftly, as it went across the field like a flying saucer. It also caught the attention of the Indian Cricket Board, ICC. Many users have also termed it as “gold” or “moment of the day”. Catch all the reactions here:

Meanwhile, the validity and durability of New Zealand's ranking and run of success in Test cricket is being tested in the sport's most hostile environment as it is playing in Australia.
