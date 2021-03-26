UN: 500 Cases Of Sexual Assault Reported In Tigray, Men 'forced To Rape Family Members'

More than 500 rape cases have been reported to five clinics in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the United Nations (UN) said on March 25 adding that in many cases, men have been coerced to rape their own family members. Detailing the sexual violence in the war-torn region, Wafaa Said, UN’s deputy aid coordinator in Ethiopia, asserted that women were sexually exploited by doctors and members of their own family under life threats. She further warned that the actual numbers could be really higher than those actually reported.

"Women say they have been raped by armed actors, they also told stories of gang rape, rape in front of family members and men being forced to rape their own family members under the threat of violence," Wafaa Said, deputy U.N. aid coordinator in Ethiopia, said in a briefing to U.N. member states in New York. READ | UN, Ethiopia rights agency to carry out joint investigation into abuses in Tigray region

Addressing, a UN briefing in New York, Said reckoned that a minimum of 516 rape cases has been reported solely by five medical facilities. These facilities include those located in the region's capital Mekelle along with those in cities of Adigrat, Wukro, Shire and Axum. Highlighting the stigma around rape and the unavailability of functional medical facilities, she asserted that cases were much higher than those projected.

women facing 'significant challenges'

Earlier this month, the UN had asserted that women and children in Tigray areas are reporting “significant challenges” in accessing health, social welfare and justice services. They said that the initial assessments of 106 facilities in Tigray between December 2020 and March 2021 show that nearly 70 per cent of health facilities were looted, 30 per cent damaged and only 13 per cent in Tigray were functional. They also noted that most collective centres, where displaced civilians are sheltering, do not include separate spaces for women and men, girls and boys, thus increasing risks of gender-based violence and the spread of certain infectious diseases. Amidst the deteriorating situation, the UN Human Rights Commission, on March 25 launched a full-fledged probe into sexual violence in the region.

The @UNHumanRights office announced on Thurs a joint formal investigation into alleged serious rights abuses and violations across Ethiopia's Tigray region.https://t.co/ZgyQLNXSfb — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) March 25, 2021

