UN: 84 Million Refugees Forced To Flee Homes In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Travel Curbs

As the world has been battling COVID-19 for more than a year, the United Nations has informed that over 84 million have been forced to flee their homes in 2021. Despite the travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the numbers have witnessed a rise from the numbers in the years 2020 and 2019, the United Nations said in the news release. These two years were record-breaking years in terms of the numbers of forcibly displaced people around the world.

Antonio Vitorino, the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, noted that the rise in migrant numbers was seen when people across the world were not able to travel due to strict restrictions on travelling. Vitorino revealed that the world was “witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history.” At the launch of the UN’s World Migration Report, Vitorino highlighted that “While billions of people have been effectively grounded by COVID-19, tens of millions of others have been displaced within their own countries.”

Conflict one of the reason for people fleeing home: UN

The migration agency warned that refugees and migrants who left home have been affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. Furthermore, the migration agency noted that millions of people have been forced to flee their homes. The migrant agency expressed concern that refugees and migrants who move out of necessity might have been affected by COVID-19 related travel restrictions. The United Nations agency noted that conflict is one of the main reasons which resulted in people fleeing their homes.

According to the UN, many African countries like the Central African Republic, Sudan, Congo and Burkina Faso were affected due to the conflict. According to the UNHCR report, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) witnessed 1.3 million displacements and Ethiopia witnessed the displacement of 1.2 million.

Most numbers of migrants came from African Republic, South Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan and Nigeria, according to the UNHCR. The UNHCR has described the number of people displaced in Mexico and Central America as "unprecedented". In the Central African Republic, presidential elections were followed by fighting and inter-communal violence was reported in the Darfur region of Sudan. The rising conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in 2021 also caused displacement. Before the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, more than a quarter of a million people had left their homes by July in the country.

