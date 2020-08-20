UN Accused Of Racism After It Asked Staff If They Identify Themselves As 'yellow'

The United Nations (UN) has been accused of racism by some of its own staff members. The Geneva-based organisations recently conducted a survey on racism, where it mentioned ‘yellow’ as a category along with black, brown etc. However, it did not go well with the Asians who consider ‘yellow’ a racial slur.

'Campaign to eradicate racism'

According to international media reports, the survey which was conducted on thousands of UN staff on August 19, included a question asking how they identified themselves. The response options included black, white, brown mixed/multiracial, along with yellow. An email accompanying the survey said that it was being carried out as part of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "campaign to eradicate racism and promote dignity."

Speaking to a news agency, staff said that the ‘First question itself’ reflected a historic western racist view of Asians by listing ‘yellow’ as an option. The survey sparked an outrage immediately, following which, it was removed from the internet. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Guterres said that the survey would be taken offline and revised appropriately taking into account the legitimate concern being expressed. In addition, he also acknowledged the mistake and said that the organisation needs to “formulate” the content-based with greater sensitivity and would take immediate steps to rectify it.

Read: Gmail, Google Drive Face Downtime As Users Unable To Send Emails, Attach Files

Read: United Nations, Huthi Rebels At Impasse Over Stranded Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast

Not only Asians but African-Americans are also battling increasing racism. As per a recent survey, Doctors and researchers said that suicide issues reverberate deeper among Black people, who've seen rising youth suicide attempts and suffered disproportionately during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, mental health advocates are calling for more specialized federal attention on Black suicides, including research funding. Counsellors focusing on Black trauma are offering free help. And Black churches are finding new ways to address suicide as social distancing has eroded how people connect.

Read: United Nations Releasing $9 Million To Help Beirut Hospitals

Read: United Nations Says It Will Boost Emergency Aid To Lebanon

(With inputs from agencies)

Image credits: un.org