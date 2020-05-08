UN Accuses Syrian Fighters Of Increasing Attacks On Civilians During COVID-19: Reports

The United Nations on May 8 reportedly accused the ISIS group and other Syrian fighters for exploiting and increase in attacks on civilians amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the reports, the UN described the situation as a "ticking time-bomb". United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet criticised the surge in violence in the country which has been devastated by nearly a decade of conflict. She reportedly added that the UN body is receiving more reports every day of targeted killings and bombings from each and every part of the country. She further added that many attacks are taking place in densely populated areas.

Surge in violence

The chief reportedly highlighted that the increase in violence comes when the entire world is busy to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed around 270,000 people worldwide. The UN rights office reportedly said that they have the data of at least 35 civilian deaths in April due to attacks involving improvised explosive devices (IED), compared to seven a month earlier. Bachelet added that Syria has been ravaged by violence for nearly a decade resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, and displacement of millions. She lamented that countless families have been traumatised, and numerous cities, towns, villages and individual homes have been destroyed. She also added that various parties to the conflict in Syria, including ISIL, appear to view the global focus on the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup and inflict violence on the population.

Syria needs ceasefire

The United Nations on April 29 said that Syria desperately needs a ceasefire in order to enable its citizens to access equipment needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak. UN envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen called for a ceasefire in the war-torn country via a video-teleconference. "We cannot afford hostilities which would surely lead to another surge in displaced vulnerable communities. We could not afford this scenario before the pandemic; the price could only be higher now," Gier told the Security Council.

