UN: Afghanistan Records Surge In Displacement, Humanitarian Needs Since Taliban's Takeover

The UN migration agency claimed that conflict prompted more than 700,000 Afghans to leave their homes last year, adding to the 5.5 million people who had already been displaced in past years. Ugochi Daniels, the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Deputy Director-General for Operations, stated that the current situation in Afghanistan is escalating humanitarian needs and raising the possibility of displacement both within the nation and across regional borders. Afghans, particularly women and children, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, according to the UN agency.

The Taliban-ruled Afghanistan from the late 1990s to 2001 and they again regained power when international troops withdrew from the war-torn country in mid-August last year. More than half of the Afghan people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid as the country teeters on the verge of systemic collapse. "Nearly all Afghans have now plunged into poverty," Daniels stated, as per the UN News. According to the IOM, Afghans increasingly crossed the border into Iran and Pakistan last year, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming months too.

IOM seeks $589 million in assistance for Afghanistan's crisis

The UN agency warned that failure to maintain and improve access to critical services and restore livelihoods will result in a further increase in displacement and migration. The IOM has sought $589 million in assistance to meet the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of more than 3.6 million people in the war-ravaged country. Afghanistan's economic and social situations will continue to deteriorate without adequate funds to sustain a response, the IOM remarked. Furthermore, it runs the risk of wiping out whatever development gains earned in the previous 20 years, Daniels warned.

IOM assists displaced people in coping with cold winter conditions

It is significant to mention here that the IOM increased its operational capacity to contact almost 600,000 individuals in Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan between August and December last year. Currently, the UN agency - which is the second largest provider of emergency shelter and non-food supplies in Afghanistan - is assisting displaced people in coping with the cold winter conditions. IOM also manages major border reception and transit points, as well as healthcare in 12 provinces, including COVID-19 immunizations, as per UN News.