UN Agencies Demand Safe Access For Humanitarian Aid Workers To Afghanistan Civilians

Heads of several agencies of the United Nations, on Thursday, collectively appealed to the Taliban to facilitate swift and safe access for aid workers to Afghan civilians and called for more funds to provide life-saving assistance to millions. At least 500 tons of humanitarian aid is currently being held up at Taliban controlled border crossings, the UN said earlier this week. Highlighting the same, the top leaders urged the Taliban to open passages and allow aid workers to reach the needy and war-ravaged Afghans.

A statement issued by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which brings together the UN and other international humanitarian aid organisations, stated that needs in Afghanistan were staggering. “The people of Afghanistan need our support now more than ever," it further said, calling for the international community to contribute to humanitarian aid. The statement, which was signed by leaders including Martin Griffiths, Michelle Bachelet, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asserted that the UN agencies would not back and will continue to deliver support.

"This is not the time to abandon the Afghan people"

The various UN agencies urged the Taliban to allow and facilitate “safe, rapid and unimpeded” access for humanitarian workers to civilians so they can deliver aid to the right people. In the statement, the leaders also highlighted the refugee crisis and asked foreign countries to keep their borders open for internally displaced Afghans.

“Civilians must also be allowed to seek safety and protection, including the right to seek asylum," the statement stressed, demanding that governments "keep borders open to receive Afghan refugees fleeing from violence and persecution and refrain from deportations".

Another issue that they pointed out was the rights and safety of Afghans, especially women and children. From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, setting up ultra-austere rules for residents. The restrictions were particularly stringent for women, who were not allowed to step out sans male relatives, to get educated or even to uncover their faces. Now, as the Sunni Pashtuns take over, the UN leaders reiterated that important gains have been made in past years which could be jeopardised.

