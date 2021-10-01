UN Agency Reports 55 Mn People Displaced Internally, Calls World Leaders To Step Up Action

Over 55 million people were displaced within their own countries, a report by the United Nations Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement stated. The UN agency report, released on Wednesday, found that international communities failed to address internal displacement collectively and identified areas where they need to work in order to end the unnecessary suffering of millions of people.

The panel highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has further forced over ten million people to move from their own regions in search of jobs and other necessities. The Panel presented its report to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 29 and advocated for nationally owned solutions in order to address the issue effectively.

Read the detailed report submitted by the UN agency here:

Internally displaced people have exactly the same rights as all other citizens of their country.



As outlined in the report from my High Level Panel on Internal Displacement, they need protection, assistance and solutions. https://t.co/RJvaIpr1c3 pic.twitter.com/anq3acQ3qw — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 29, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "For several decades, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) around the world has been growing, reaching record highs year after year. Humanitarian assistance is vital to help them survive. But more is needed to restore a sense of normalcy and provide solutions."

The report appealed to the governments, private sector, international community and civil societies to step up collective action to end protracted displacement. Further, the annual report stressed the helping groups to establish a "developmental-oriented approach” for those who were displaced by violence, conflicts, disasters and the impacts of climate change.

UN agency says maintaining status quo is 'not an option' to address issue effectively

"It is in the best interest of governments to own this issue, because they cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without improving the lives of all IDPs, from displaced women and children to older persons," Panel Co-Chair, Donald Kaberuka, said.

The panel advocated for stronger UN management through more consistent efforts to deal with the humanitarian, development, peace, disaster and climate factors, that fuel displacement. "Given the current state of conflicts and trajectory of urbanisation and climate change, the time to act is now. Maintaining the status quo is not an option," Panel Co-Chair Federica Mogherini said. The authors also recommend establishing a Global Fund on Internal Displacement Solutions.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)