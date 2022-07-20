UN Agency Warns Heatwaves Trend In Europe To Continue Until 2060s Due To Climate Change

Climate change-driven heatwaves that have hit western Europe are becoming more frequent, said the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) while adding the trend is set to continue until at least the 2060s. The UN said that the current heatwave should act as "a wake-up call" for nations producing ever more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

As temperatures are predicted to be above average until the middle of next week, the United Kingdom at London's Heathrow airport recorded its highest-ever temperature of just over 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to UN News. Apart from the UK, extreme heat in western Europe is exacerbating disastrous wildfires in France and Spain.

Petteri Taalas, the Secretary-General of the WMO, during a press conference to launch the latest extreme weather findings, in Geneva, said, “The negative trend in climate will continue at least until the 2060s, independent of our success in climate mitigation”, UN News reported.

According to the United Nations weather organisation, the pattern is connected to the observed warming of the world that may be traced to human activities, creating major worries for the planet's future.

Experts talk about heatwaves in Europe

“We are expecting to see major impacts on agriculture,” Taalas warned. He further said that a significant portion of the harvest has been lost during the past heatwaves in Europe. And given the current circumstances, people are already experiencing a worldwide food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine—this heatwave will have an additional detrimental effect on agricultural activity, according to Petteri Taalas.

In addition to this, the WMO chief noted, “We have already lost the game concerning the melting of glaciers. We expect that the melting of glaciers will continue for the coming hundreds of years or even the coming thousands of years… Sea level rise will continue for the same period”, as per the UN News report.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) explained that the heatwave serves as a sort of atmospheric lid, trapping pollutants and deteriorating air quality with negative health effects, especially for the elderly and other vulnerable groups. Approximately 70,000 people lost their lives in Europe's devastating heatwave in 2003.

Maria Neira, the Director for Public and Environmental Health at WHO, warned that climate change is hurting human health in various ways, not just via heatwaves which are having direct implications, but also in other areas of critical healthcare, such as increased levels of illness.

Neira added that there would undoubtedly be a water shortage and that "reliable access to food and water is at stake", along with the levels of agricultural production. According to her, 99% of people worldwide breathe air that does not adhere to WHO health guidelines, which has a significant negative impact on chronic respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

The WHO official emphasised, “The best solution to this will be, again, being very ambitious in tackling the causes of this global warming.”

The prolonged heatwaves in the coming weeks and the challenges health services will have in keeping up with the growing demand will likely result in more deaths among the elderly and others with pre-existing diseases, UN News reported.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)