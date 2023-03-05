After more than a decade of back-and-forth negotiations, a UN high seas treaty has finally been agreed upon to safeguard oceans across the planet. According to Sky News, the agreement was reached after five rounds of talks led by the United Nations in New York on Saturday, March 4, just a day before the deadline.

Initially, many thought that the negotiation, which was the third one this year, would fail to reach a consensus like the previous ones. However, delegates relentlessly worked through the night of Friday, March 3, discussing and occasionally arguing over issues such as how new ocean resources can be distributed among developed and developing countries.

"The ship has reached the shore," UN conference president Rena Lee said after the 38-hour-long talks concluded between negotiators from over 100 nations in the UN's New York headquarters, Sky News reported. The historic agreement comes after the last international deal on ocean protection, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, was signed four decades ago in 1982.

What lies ahead

However, Dr Robert Blasiak, an ocean researcher at Stockholm University, believes that a major obstacle is the lack of clarity on how ocean resources can be split. "If you imagine a big, high-definition, widescreen TV, and if only like three or four of the pixels on that giant screen are working, that's our knowledge of the deep ocean. So we've recorded about 230,000 species in the ocean, but it's estimated that there are over two million," he said.

While the agreement has been reached, there's still a long road ahead to formally adopt and implement it. "It will take some time to take effect. Countries have to ratify it [legally adopt it] for it to enter force. Then there are a lot of institutional bodies like the Science and Technical Committee that have to get set up," Liz Karan, director of the Pews Trust ocean governance team, told the BBC.