UN Aid Agencies Raise Alarm For Shortage Of Funds In Yemen Amid COVID-19 Crisis

United Nations aid agencies reportedly raised alarm on June 11 about the growing humanitarian crisis in Yemen due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infections and minimal funding for life-saving programs. UNHR spokesperson Rupert Colville reportedly said that More than 30 of the 41 U.N. supported programs functional in Yemen will shutter in the coming weeks if the additionals funds are insecured.

Yemen did not experience a respite in the conflict during the first five months of 2020: https://t.co/d5Jz5QPT9A



According to @IOM_Yemen, more than 15,000 families were displaced during that period: https://t.co/CAKYfZN1q8



In comparison, 66,500 families fled their home in 2019. pic.twitter.com/PLLnyExCN8 — Jean-Nicolas Beuze (@jnbeuze) June 10, 2020

Shortage of funds

A spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke, reportedly said that $1.35 billion funds was promised for Yemen in early June and only 47% of promised funds have been granted so far. A UNICEF personnel, Marixie Mercado added that if the UN body does not receive $30 million by the end of June, water, sanitation and hygiene will be affected for approximately 4 million people in July. She also added that only 10 percent of $53 million has been received so far covid operations. She further added that without proper funds they are unable to provide proper protective equipments and better health care facilities.

The United Nations earlier warned on June 3 that its programs to fight the coronavirus in war-torn Yemen might have to stop by the end the month unless they get an immediate injection of cash. The warning comes a day after a U.N. appeal for countries to fund emergency aid in the Arab world’s poorest nation fell a billion dollars short of what aid agencies needed — $2.41 billion — to cover essential activities from June to December.

