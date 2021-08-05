UN & Int'l Community Must Play Greater Role To Stop Atrocities By Terrorists: Afghan Envoy

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T S Tirumurti, who is currently the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), informed on Thursday that the council will be holding a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The Indian envoy informed that the meeting will be held on Friday, making it the first meeting under India’s presidency. Following the announcement, the Afghanistan government came forward in acceptance. Afghan envoy Farid Mamundzay in a tweet thanked India for the decision taken in the lead role as UNSC President.

Afghan envoy thanks India over UNSC presidency

The UNSC, which is currently under the presidency of India, decided on an emergency meeting after it condemned the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s efforts to take control over the country. In a press statement issued by Council President, the council had declared that they ‘do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.’ The development was accepted by the Aghan envoy.

Further pushing for the need for UN and international communities to work together, Farid Mamundzay tweeted, “Convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan is a positive development. UN & the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy due to violence & atrocities by terrorists. Thank you India for the lead role as UNSC President.” Earlier, Afghanistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haneef Atmar had informed that he had a conversation regarding the same with Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar. Atmar had also said that he “appreciates the lead role” of India as the current UNSC President.

India's role in Afghanistan peace process

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. Having already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-ravaged country, India has been in support of a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled. It has also been calling upon sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future. During the beginning of India’s presidency over the UNSC, Indian envoy Tirumurti had said that terrorist camps cannot be allowed to sprout in Afghanistan as the country witnesses deadly fighting and violence in the region due to the emergence of Taliban forces.

IMAGE: ANI/ PTI