UN And Red Cross Warn Human Existence May Become Unsustainable Due To Extreme Heatwaves

On October 10, the United Nations and the Red Cross issued a warning by saying that within a few decades, heatwaves would become so intense in some parts of the world that human existence will become unsustainable. In a report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) cautioned that immediate action is required to prevent the recurrence of catastrophic heatwaves, which are being exacerbated by climate catastrophe.

The organisations further highlighted that this year's record high temperatures, which have been causing disasters in places like Pakistan and Somalia, foreshadow a future of heat-related humanitarian problems that are deadlier, more frequent, and more severe, as per the UN News.

In addition to this, UN News reported that the low-income nations of the world have been experiencing disproportionate rises in extreme heat. Even though they have the least responsibility for climate change, these countries will experience a sharp rise in the number of vulnerable citizens over the next few decades.

'Heatwaves are predicted to meet and exceed human physiological and social limits'

It is worth mentioning that prior to the COP27 UN climate change summit in Egypt next month, the report titled "Extreme Heat: Preparing for the heatwaves of the future" was made public. It is considered to be the first report that the partners have collectively released and includes specific recommendations for reducing the severe consequences of excessive heat.

According to the UN News, the report said, “In the coming decades, heatwaves are predicted to meet and exceed human physiological and social limits in regions such as the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and south-west Asia.” These areas already have significant humanitarian needs, which might result in widespread suffering and death, population shifts, and deeper entrenched inequality.

Furthermore, IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain advocated for funding in both adaptation and mitigation, particularly in nations most at risk, stressing that the climate catastrophe is escalating humanitarian situations globally.

The climate crisis is intensifying humanitarian emergencies all around the world.



We must invest equally on adaptation and mitigation, particularly in the countries most at risk.



Together with @UNReliefChief, we call for drastic climate action.pic.twitter.com/8mgcmD4DL3 — Jagan Chapagain (@jagan_chapagain) October 10, 2022

Martin Griffiths, UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, stated, “As the climate crisis goes unchecked, extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and floods, are hitting the most vulnerable people the hardest,” UN News reported. He continued by saying that the impact is felt most severely in nations that are already struggling with famine, violence, and poverty.

The report also demonstrates how heatwaves exacerbate inequality since they disproportionately affect the poor and the marginalised. Investments that lessen the effects of climate change and aid in long-term adaptation for these groups must thus be given top attention.

In order for humanitarians to assist the most vulnerable individuals, the report also outlines five essential procedures. It urges the transmission of early warnings of heatwaves so that individuals and government may respond appropriately, by making forecasts widely available. The report even emphasised the need for more cooperation between the humanitarian, development, and climatic spheres to address the effects of excessive heat.

Image: PTI