UN Appalled By Alarming Upsurge Of Human Rights Violations Under Myanmar Junta

The human rights situation in Myanmar has deteriorated on an unimaginable magnitude in more than ten months since the military seized control, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). During a press conference in Geneva, the OHCHR Spokesperson Rupert Colville stated while warning about the humanitarian crisis in the nation, “In the last week alone, security forces have killed and burned to death 11 people, among them five minors, and rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly,” as per a UN report.

Furthermore, Colville went on to say that on daily basis, the rights to life, freedom, security of an individual, the ban of torture, the right to have a fair trial, as well as freedom of speech are majorly violated in the country. On Friday, OHCHR highlighted in a statement that the organisation has been appalled by the frightening increase of severe human rights violations in the nation.

🇲🇲 #Myanmar: We are appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses in Myanmar where in the last week security forces have burned to death 11 people & rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly: https://t.co/muKvVFNZKZ pic.twitter.com/VnV20XrBzG — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 10, 2021

These remarks came after the Done Taw village incident where 13 people died when Myanmar troops attacked the village, assembling locals, binding their hands, and then lighting them on fire in apparent reprisal to an attack on a military convoy, as per AP. Apart from this event, On Sunday, security personnel in Yangon's Kyimyindaing Township smashed a vehicle into peaceful demonstrators and then opened fire with live ammunition, killing several people.

These assaults are heinous, absolutely inappropriate, and go against universal human values

Indicating the scenarios, OHCHR Spokesperson said that these assaults are heinous, absolutely inappropriate, and go against universal human values. In addition to this, OHCHR reported that in the past few weeks, the agency has received several reports that the village has been burned down which includes protected buildings. According to credible sources, in the city of Thantlang, Chin State, the nation’s army military had set fire to 19 civilian and religious buildings and 450 homes in 10 separate incidents.

Ever since the military coup took control of the nation, General Min Aung Hlaing's forces have repeatedly failed to keep their commitments under global law to safeguard the people in the country, Colville said. Due to this, over 1,300 people lost their lives and another 10,600 were arrested. Rupert Colville highlighted the fact, “These latest grave violations demand a firm, unified and resolute international response that redoubles efforts to pursue accountability for the Myanmar military and the restoration of democracy in Myanmar”, as per the UN report.

(Image: Twitter/@rcolville/ AP)