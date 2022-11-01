UN Approves Japan's Draft Resolution Which Aims For A Nuclear-free World

A UN panel has approved a draft resolution aimed at a nuclear-free world proposed by Japan, as per a report by Tokyo's NHK news. Japan is the only country in the world which has suffered nuclear bomb attacks, and due to that, Japan has strong views about nuclear weapons. The vote was held at the UN General Assembly's First Committee, in which 139 nations voted for the resolution proposed by Japan and 6 nations voted against it.

Japan reportedly submits the draft resolution each year, which makes 2022 the 29th year in which the first committee has approved this document. However, the first committee approving this document is not going to help us reach closer to a nuclear-free world as it is not binding.

Nations that have nuclear weapons cannot be forced to surrender their weapons. In fact, since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear arms have witnessed a renaissance of sorts as many nuclear countries are now working to expand their nuclear arsenal. According to some estimates by Rand Corporation, the world has not been this close to a nuclear conflict since the Cuban missile crisis.

Heightened risk of nuclear conflict around the world

Ukraine is not the only point of friction in the world. Taiwan is another prominent point of friction and so are the Senkaku islands. Japan has decided that it needs to increase its defence spending in a rapid manner, due to the changing strategic scenario in east Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

A report from Japan Times mentions that the US is deploying its nuclear capable bombers to Australia, which is a message to China. US is planning to deploy six B52 bombers to Australia, which are capable of carrying huge nuclear payload. The goal of this deployment is to reaffirm US commitment to Asia by projection of lethal air power. The news about deployment was confirmed by the Australian Defence Ministry.

Although Japan has sent this symbolic draft resolution to the UN, urging a nuclear-free world, in the world of realpolitik, a different development is taking place. Back in March, Japan, a nation which was nuked twice by the US, urged US to station its nuclear weapons in Japan, to deter China.

This policy is called tripwire policy, in which smaller nations ask their bigger counterparts to place their crucial assets in their own country.