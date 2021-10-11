UN, Bangladesh Sign 'generous' MoU To Aid Rohingya Refugees Relocated To Island

United Nations (UN) and Bangladesh government have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) relating to the protection and management of Rohingya refugees relocated to an island in the Bay of Bengal. The deal was signed by the UNHRC on behalf of the UN agencies working on the Rohingya response in Bangladesh, the agency said in a statement. The MoU is expected to establish a "common protection and policy framework" for humanitarian assistance on the island.

According to a statement released by the UN agency, the MoU relating to Bhasan Char island allows for close cooperation between the government and the UN on services and activities to the benefit of the increasing number of Rohingya refugees living on the island. "These cover key areas of protection, education, skill training, livelihoods and health, which will help support the refugees to lead decent lives on the island and better prepare them for sustainable return to Myanmar in future," UN said in its statement. Under the deal, the UN response will also build upon and complement the humanitarian assistance so far provided by Bangladeshi NGOs on the island.

The Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations, represented by UNHCR @Refugees signed a Memorandum of Understanding relating to Bhasan Char. It establishes a common protection and policy framework for the Rohingya humanitarian response on the island. pic.twitter.com/42gGCWZ06G — UNHCR in Bangladesh (@UNHCR_BGD) October 9, 2021

As per Associated Press, the agreement came as a paradigm shift after the UN and other humanitarian aid agencies condemned the shift of over 19,000 refugees, from 1.1 million in Southern Bangladesh, to the island. The agencies noted the uninhabitable condition of the island despite Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's claims of development by sanctioning more than $112 million. However, the agency changed its mind after a representative of UNHRC Johannes Van Der Klaauw asserted that the agency saw "significant infrastructure" put in place by Bangladesh. Following the Saturday agreement, authorities have decided to shift another 81,000 refugees to the island, which now has sea walls, hospitals, schools, and mosques, the Bangladesh government said.

The Memorandum allows for cooperation between the Government and the UN on services and activities for Rohingya refugees living on Bhasan Char, including protection, education, skills-training, livelihoods and health, complementing Bangladeshi NGOs already working on the island. pic.twitter.com/mRanWDEysf — UNHCR in Bangladesh (@UNHCR_BGD) October 9, 2021

UN changes mind after a discussion with Refugees

The decision of entering into MoU came amid vehement protests by the UN. However, an international body from the agency visited the island in March to initiate talks regarding the Rohingya population. In the statement released by the UN, the agency asserted that the change of mind came after they "held discussions" with the Rohingya refugee community camped in Cox's Bazar as well as those already on the island. "These discussions as well as those with government counterparts and Bangladeshi NGOs walking on the island are expected to continue regularly and further inform in humanitarian and protection responses on Bhashan Char," UNHRC said. Meanwhile, those wanting to travel back and forth from the island to the main camps in southern Bangladesh will be on a conditional basis.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/PTI