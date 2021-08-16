UN Body Assures Assistance To People In Afghanistan As Taliban Takes Over

As the Taliban takeover continues in Afghanistan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the United Nations on Monday affirmed that its partners are staying in the war-torn country, and providing help to the people desperately in need. Citing that thousands of internally displaced people have been identified in the past few weeks in Afghanistan, the body underlined that it has provided assistance to them, including food, cash, health care, water, and sanitation support. Having cited its assistance in the war-torn country till now, it assured that it will remain committed to providing support even in the upcoming days.

The OCHA said in a note: "The humanitarian community - both the UN and nongovernmental organizations - remains committed to helping people in the country."

The statement of the world body holds relevance at a time the residents of Afghanistan are in a state of panic and scare and are trying their best to flee the country. On Monday, a mad rush was witnessed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul, and the desperation to escape among people was such that many clung to the plane's wheels during its takeoff. They were later seen falling from the already flying plane in a video brought to you by Republic.

The military group, now going by the name 'Islamic Emirate', reached the airport later in the day. The group, in what is being called its first arrest after taking over power, has taken into custody over 80 afghans from the airport. They are referring to those arrested as 'thieves'.

Taliban takeover

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.