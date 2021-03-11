UN Body: Nearly 12 Million Women May Have Lost Access To Contraception Due To COVID-19

New data released by the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency and Avenir Health reveals that an estimated 12 million women had to go through disruptions in the process of family planning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to 1.4 million ‘unintended pregnancies’. The data was released on March 11, one year after the spread of the COVID-19 virus was officially declared as a pandemic.

An increase in 'unintended pregnancies'

The new figures come from many countries, including high-income countries. Also, the report points towards the early signs of declining birth rates. The consequences of unintended pregnancies are also discussed in the report. It talks about how an unintended pregnancy does not just have an economic impact but is also linked to increased maternal morbidity and mortality, as well as rising numbers of unsafe abortions.

The data reveals that the family planning services disruptions were largely concentrated in April and May of last year. The average duration for the disruption lasted for nearly three months. The estimates of April 2020 showed that serious family planning disruptions lasting for a time period of 6 months and how it could affect 47 million women in low- and middle-income countries. This could further result in 7 million unintended pregnancies.

As a solution to this, UNFPA was able to procure and deliver contraceptives, as well as other reproductive health supplies. Also, personal protective equipment for health workers were delivered amid the rising costs and supply chain constraints. Services were also restored through various creative efforts, such as a ride-hailing app to deliver contraceptives, SMS outreach and targeting family planning counselling to quarantine centres. However, even after these efforts many women continue to face serious obstacles in family planning.

(Image Credits: Unplash/ReproductiveHealthSuppliesCoalition)