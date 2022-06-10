UN Calls For $47.2mn To Meet Basic Needs Of Sri Lankans Amid Crippling Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under multidimensional economic meltdown, the United Nations on Thursday urged for $47.2 million from the international community in order to supply basic humanitarian and life-saving aid to citizens of the island country. The call comes in response to Colombo's request for UN-led international assistance to provide some relief to the 1.7 million people of the nation hit by the economic collapse.

On Thursday, the UN unveiled the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan (HNP) in association with local non-governmental organisations to address the most urgent needs of those affected by the crippled economy. Under HNP, the UN and its partner will provide healthcare, essential medicines, food, and agriculture, including targetted nutrition services, safe drinking water; emergency livelihoods; and protection. “Sri Lanka's once-strong healthcare system is now in jeopardy, livelihoods are suffering and the most vulnerable are facing the greatest impact,” UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy pointed out.

The UN resident coordinator also stressed the immediacy to prevent looming humanitarian freefall in the coming months of the year. According to the UN, at least 5.7 million people in Sri Lanka, across 25 districts, are in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The 1.7 million among them are facing acute food insecurity and healthcare. “Multiple factors are impacting Sri Lanka's food security situation, if we don't act now, many families will be unable to meet their basic food needs,” Singer-Hamdy said.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka currently has an outstanding foreign debt of £51 billion. Persistent fiscal deficits, a significant 2019 tax cut package, and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic have made Sri Lanka’s public debt burden unsustainable, while the collapse of tourism led foreign exchange receipts to plummet. In the wake of the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil, Colombo said it will suspend repayment of foreign loans after its foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. This, combined with food and energy price shocks earlier this year – exacerbated by the Ukraine war – has led to a debt and balance-of-payments crisis, according to the UN humanitarian office, OCHA. Currently, Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

The island nation is grappling to meet basic supplies for its 22 million citizens amid an escalating foreign exchange deficit, which has caused prices of food and fuel prices to shoot up and led to gas shortages. Prices have jumped significantly since the end of 2021, forcing families to resort to skipping meals, eating less expensive foods, or limiting portion sizes. Nearly 22% of the population needs food assistance, the UN Coordinator said, adding that "now is the time for the international community to show solidarity" with the people of Sri Lanka.

