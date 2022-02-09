UN Calls For Bolstering Of Efforts To Reach 2-state Solution Between Israel, Palestine

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine has intensified over the years making it the deadliest in 2021, Director-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for redoubling efforts to resolve the impasse and reach an overall goal of two States "living side by side". Emphasising the dire need to reinstall "peace and stability", the UN Chief in the first formal meeting of the Palestinian Rights Committee 2022 said that "there is no plan B...time is running short."

Stressing on the need to implement concrete steps, Guterres noted that "piecemeal approaches to the question of Palestine will only ensure that the underlying issues perpetuating the conflict remain unaddressed."

Furthermore, a lack of "unilateral" measures will also fall weak against illegal actions that drive the conflict. Expressing concern over the continued violence across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the UN Chief said that the robust development of the Israeli settlement in the West Bank "is illegal and must stop". He also slammed the grim human rights abuse against Palestinians that have "significantly impeded their ability to live securely".

"Time is running short. We cannot lose sight of the long-sought goal of ending the occupation and realizing a two-State solution. All parties must take concrete steps to improve the prospects of a negotiated solution and achieve a just and lasting peace," Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said in his statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the Palestinian Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People is the first in 2022. The Committee consists of 25 members and was established in the UN in 1975. The meeting came after Israel and Palestine engaged in a bloody conflict in May 2021 in the Gaza Strip, leading to the death of an overwhelming 200 people, including 41 children and 23 women, as per the Associated Press.

Arbitrary attacks stemming from communal violence and actions of Israeli Police have left dozens wounded and forced hundreds to flee from homes. In May, the tension escalated as Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcefully evict a number of families from their homes in the eastern district. On the other hand, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian at Al Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint in the city.

The UN chief called on all parties involved to "preserve the status quo at holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem." Further condemning Israel imposing apartheid regime against Palestinians, he also urged the international community to make efforts towards reviving the political process to improve the economic and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He urged both parties to "return to negotiating tables to pursue lasting peace" and pledged the UN's commitment to ensure the right to self-determination of Palestinians.

(Image: AP)