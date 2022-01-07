UN Calls For Dialogue, Restraint In Kazakhstan As Dozens Killed In Anti-govt Protests

Amid ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, United Nations (UN) on Thursday called for restraint and dialogue as reports emerged that dozens of protesters were killed by law enforcement in the nation’s largest city, Almaty. Noting the ‘alarming’ reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the agency continues to follow the developments “very closely”.

While speaking to journalists, Dujarric confirmed that the UN has made several contacts with Kazakh authorities including a phone call on Thursday morning between UN Special representative Natalia Gherman and Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. In these exchanges, the UN said in a statement, that Gherman appealed to “exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue to address the situation” on behalf of UN chief Guterres.

Additionally, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet also called on everyone including the Kazakh security forces, protesters and others to refrain from violence and indulge in a peaceful resolution.

Bachelet said in a statement that a police spokesperson in Almaty reported that security personnel killed dozens of demonstrators and additionally, around 1,000 people have been wounded in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Kazakh Interior Ministry has informed that 12 law enforcement officers have died in the riot and 317 police officers and National Guard members have been injured. On Thursday, reports of shootouts also emerged from Almaty.

“International law is clear: people have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others,” Bachelet said.

🇰🇿 #Kazakhstan: Amid alarming reports of deadly violence, UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet urges all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances. Learn more: https://t.co/4lJ3IXJjZi pic.twitter.com/SxQtF1EQwx — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) January 6, 2022

Unrest in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan was hit by a wave of protests triggered by a two-fold increase in fuel prices, but they turned violent on Wednesday when protesters in Almaty stormed the presidential residence and the mayor’s office and set both on fire, as per media reports. Initially, protests started with people in Zhanaozen and Aktau opposing fuel prices hike for liquefied natural gas. The unrest then spread to other cities including the nation’s most populous city, Almaty. Clashes between protesters and security forces took place in Almaty on 4-5 January before further escalating into a violent riot.

However, following the grim developments including the riot and the resignation of the government due to unrest, BBC stated that Kazakhstan’s government has agreed to restore the vehicle fuel price caps for six months. In the same period of 180 days, the petrol and diesel prices will also be capped. LPG prices had doubled after the limit was removed this week, triggering demonstrations that turned into deadly unrest in the Central Asian country.

