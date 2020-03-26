COVID-19: UN Warns Neglecting Prisoners Could Be 'potentially Catastrophic'

As deadly coronavirus has now reached every continent except Antarctica and has claimed over 21,000 lives, United Nations has urged the governments on March 25 to “not forget those behind bars” and protect the staff members working in confined facilities. According to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the consequences of neglecting the prison and detention centres could be “potentially catastrophic”. She also acknowledged that governments around the world have been making “difficult decisions” with huge demands of resources during the pandemic.

Bachelet said, “But I urge them not to forget those behind bars, or those confined in places such as closed mental health facilities, nursing homes and orphanages because the consequences of neglecting them are potentially catastrophic."

Measures governments can take

The UN official even laid out the measures the authorities could take in order to reduce risks of COVID-19 in prisons including reduction of the number of people and examination of ways to release particularly vulnerable detainees. Furthermore, according to Bachelet, the authorities who are overseeing these facilities should provide for specific health-care needs of women prisoners, including those who are pregnant, or inmates with disabilities.

According to the UN, if the authorities choose to restrict visitors in prisons to contain the spread of the fatal virus, it is their responsibility to set up other options like video conferencing. Bachelet emphasized that anti-pandemic measures taken by countries should not undermine the fundamental rights of the detainees, including their rights to adequate food and water, along with access to lawyer and doctor.

Iran releases 85,000 prisoners

Before the UN’s request to governments around the world, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not only announced the release of thousands of prisoners but also extended that term until April 19 as a precautionary measure against the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Previously, the Islamic republic’s government had announced that over 85,000 inmates would be out of jail till April 3 as the country combats the fatal COVID-19 which has already claimed over 2,077 lives and has infected 27,017 people in the country. Iran is also one of the hardest-hit countries of the virus which was originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019 and the government continues to intensify its measures to stem the drastic spread.

According to reports, the judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili had said that only the prisoners who were serving sentences less than five years have been freed, while the political leaders and others who were jailed for charges linked to participation in anti-government protests are still serving sentence. He also said that even in order to contain the drastic spread of COVID-19, precautions have also been taken in jail.

