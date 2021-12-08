UN Chief Antonio Guterres In Isolation After Coming In Contact With COVID Positive Person

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is in self-isolation after coming in touch with a UN official who tested positive for COVID-19, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq announced on December 8. On Wednesday, the secretary-general was supposed to speak at a high-level event for the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, and on Thursday, he was supposed to speak at the Security Council's open debate on security in the context of terrorism and climate change.

ANI reported, in a note to UN press corps on Tuesday, Farhan Haq wrote, "He has shown no symptoms and has initially tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he has canceled all his engagements and he will work from home until he is tested on Thursday, December 9."

UN chief appearance as a guest of honour at the UN Correspondents Association's annual banquet in central Manhattan on Wednesday night has also been cancelled. Guterres was one of the first people from New York to get vaccinated. He received his initial dose in late January 2021 and a second shot later. On November 26, he received a COVID booster shot.

'Global vaccination plan - only way out of pandemic': Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres, earlier this week stated that COVID is wreaking havoc on both developed and poor countries. He remarked that the UN supports the World Health Organisation's (WHO) vaccination strategy, which aims to get vaccines into the hands of 40% of people in all countries by the end of this year, and 70% by the middle of 2022. With more people dying this year than in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General stated that "the only way out of a global pandemic – and out of this unjust and immoral situation – is through a global vaccination plan," according to a press release issued by UN.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP