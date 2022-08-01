UN Chief Antonio Guterres Lauds Departure Of First Ship With Ukrainian Grain From Odessa

On Monday, August 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres applauded the departure of the first grain ship from the port of Odessa, calling it "a collective success of the Joint Coordination Centre." The official Twitter page of UN spokesperson, on August 1, wrote, "@antonioguterres warmly welcomes the departure of the M/V Razoni, the first commercial ship leaving Ukraine’s port of Odessa since 26 February 2022. Ensuring that existing grain and foodstuffs can move to global markets is a humanitarian imperative."

In an official statement, the UN chief stated, "The first departure is a collective achievement of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) set up in Istanbul under the auspices of the United Nations." The statement further added that Guterres hopes "that this will be the first of many commercial ships moving in accordance with the Initiative signed, and that this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts."

The ship is carrying 26,527 tonnes of grain and is headed for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon, according to the statement. The first shipment carrying grain cargo left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry, which also said that the vessel is anticipated to arrive in the port of Istanbul on August 3. Further, the beginning of grain exports via the Black Sea, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will happen soon.

The Ukrainian Grain Deal

Despite a mutual agreement to begin supplies, Russia has been blocking Ukrainian ports since February. The UN and Turkey signed an agreement last month that is scheduled to last 120 days. It can be renewed if both parties agree. The blockade of Ukraine's grain has sparked a global food crisis, with wheat-based staples such as bread and pasta, as well as cooking oils and fertiliser, becoming more expensive.

Russia had committed not to target ports while supplies are being transported, while Ukraine agreed to direct cargo ships across mined canals. On the other hand, Turkey, with the UN support, will monitor ships to assuage Russian fears about arms smuggling. Exports are expected to be concentrated in three ports in southern Ukraine: Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny. The accord, however, was thrown into chaos less than 24 hours after Russia was claimed to have fired two missiles at the port of Odessa.

