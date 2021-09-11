UN Chief Antonio Guterres On 20 Yrs Of 9/11 Attacks: 'We Stand In Solidarity With Victims'

On September 11, 2001, exactly 20 years ago, America witnessed one of the most heinous events carried by the terrorist group Al-Qaeda. Nearly 3000 people lost their lives and countless were injured at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. The 9/11 attacks is considered one of the darkest events in American history that transformed the United States forever. Today on September 11, 2021, after 20 years, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement recalling the most heinous event that took place in America.

The UN chief issued an official statement that read, "Today we mark a sombre day, seared in the minds of millions of people around the world. A day when nearly 3,000 lives from over 90 countries were taken by terrorists in cowardly and heinous attacks in the United States of America. Thousands more were injured. On this day, my thoughts are with the victims and their families. We pay tribute to the survivors, who have had to overcome physical and emotional scars to get on with their lives. We honor the first responders who put themselves in harm’s way, with many making the ultimate sacrifice, exemplifying the very humanity and compassion that terrorism seeks to erase".

The statement further read, "And we remember the solidarity, unity and resolve expressed 20 years ago by the international community, aiming for a future without terrorism. Today, we stand in solidarity with the people of New York City, the United States of America, as well as all victims of terrorism everywhere around the world. We recommit ourselves to working together to uphold their rights and needs."

US President Joe Bidden also remembered the 9/11 attack and paid tribute to people who lost their lives 20 years ago. To commemorate the day, Biden released a video message and urged Americans to show unity. He said, "We learned that unity is the one thing that must never break." Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also remembered 9/11, and said the attacks had failed "to shake our belief in freedom and democracy."

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

The 9/11 attacks

On the morning of September 11, 2001, hardline Islamist group, Al-Qaeda's supreme leader Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks from within Afghanistan. The terrorist group had launched four US passenger jets into three different locations. Two jets were flown right into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, while the third aircraft crashed into the Pentagon, outside Washington DC, and the fourth hit a field in Pennsylvania. The most brutal attack in American history claimed the lives of 2977 people belonging from 90 countries, while 19 suicide attackers also died. Laden had plotted the attack because he believed the US and its allies were triggering conflicts in the Muslim world. In response to the attack, the US-led an invasion into Afghanistan to eradicate al-Qaeda and hunt down Al Qaeda chief. However, the US was successful in assassinating Bin Laden after 10 years. In 2011, US troops finally located Osama and killed him in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

IMAGE: AP