'No One Wants World Govt': UN Chief Says 'must Work Together To Improve World Governance'

While opening a summit at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, despised the lack of multilateral solutions to the various challenges faced by the world. According to the reports by AP, the UN Chief made an appeal for the revival of multilateralism. The UNGA has commenced with leaders meeting virtually for the first time since its inception. The landmark session also marks one of the busiest years for the organisation with a virus outbreak, multiple elections and peace treaties happening across the world.

The 75th UN General Assembly begins

As per reports by AP, Guterres said, “Today, we have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a deficit of multilateral solutions”. Talking about the novel coronavirus he said, COVID-19 has “laid bare the world’s fragilities,” which can only be addressed together. He added, “Climate calamity looms, biodiversity is collapsing, poverty is rising, hatred is spreading, geopolitical tensions are escalating, nuclear weapons remain on hair-trigger alert”. Emphasizing on the need for a new multilateral society, Guterres said that “no one wants a world government — but we must work together to improve world governance”.

The UN General Assembly is currently in session and US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping are scheduled to address the assembly on the morning of September 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also address the member states. The US has recently started the procedure for a “snapback” mechanism at the UN Security Council in an effort to reimpose sanctions on Iran. But many world leaders including Germany, France and the United Kingdom have refused to follow the sanctions leaving the US alone in its demands. China, meanwhile, is at its weakest global standing of the modern era, being finally called out from far and wide for a long list of transgressions, ranging from expansionism, military aggression, spreading Covid worldwide, dumping of low quality products, rampant IP violations, theft, espionage, and much more.

