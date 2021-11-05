UN Chief Antonio Guterres Urges For Political Solution Amid Crisis In Sudan

Amid the ongoing tension for restoring the democratic transition in Sudan, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres had urged the Sudanese General Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan via a telephonic conversation on Thursday to establish a political solution for the growing conflict in the nation, Xinhua reported. As per a transcript of Guterres's phone call with al-Burhan, the UN chief "encouraged the developments of all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process."

Antonio Guterres went on to say that he has repeatedly requested the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other citizens who were unlawfully held in Sudan. The transcript further reveals that the UN chief has emphasised the fact that the United Nations would continue to support the citizens of Sudan who aspire for a peaceful, affluent, and democratic future.

Sudanese General Commander to release four civilian ministers

Furthermore, on November 4, Thursday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the release of four civilian ministers who had been held in the coup attempt. Communications Minister of Sudan government Hashim Hasabal-Rasoul, Transport Minister Ali Jiddo, Youth and Sports Minister Yousif Adam, and Information Minister Hamza Baloul are among the officials who will be freed, as per official Sudan TV. On October 25, the coup head, General al-Burhan, issued an order for detaining ministers from Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's government. Later, al-Burhan then declared a state of emergency across the country and dismissed the national assembly and government.

Several nations urge for restoration of Sudan govt following military coup

In the meantime, amid the Sudan crisis, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, and the United Kingdom mutually urged on November 3, Wednesday for the reinstatement of a citizen-dependant administration in Sudan after the military coup. The countries produced a joint statement, as per the Associated Press, asking that the army free everyone detained in connection with the takeover and withdraw the state of emergency which was imposed throughout the nation since October 25. According to the joint statement, the four nations have restated their commitment to the Sudanese people.

The four countries have also urged all sides to engage in constructive conversation and to make peace, stability and security for Sudanese people their topmost priority, according to the statement. They further emphasised the importance of sticking to the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement as the basis for upcoming discussions on how to maintain military-civilian collaboration during the transition phase leading up to Sudan's elections.

Image: AP, Twitter/@UNgeneva