UN Chief Antonio Guterres Urges Global Community To Support Women In Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to help Afghan women, saying that they are fighting on "many fronts" in the terror-ruled state of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. In his Monday address to the UN Committee on the Status of Women, Guterres noted that they have been "supporting schools wherever it is possible, schools with girls in the secondary level."

"The donor community has said there will only be aid where women are involved. Where women are not involved, the aid will not be present. So, the pressure goes on to guarantee that we have women working in the humanitarian sector. In the public services, few women are working, and we are fighting hard to increase it," he said.

The UN Committee on the Status of Women began its assessment of women's conditions worldwide on Monday and will continue doing so till March 17. Representatives from all over the world will talk about the plight of women, notably in Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

The Islamic Emirate has outlawed female students from attending universities

Concerns over closing secondary schools and universities for women and girls were also expressed by Guterres. The female-only schools have been closed for more than 530 days at this point. Under a recent decision, the Islamic Emirate has outlawed female students attending universities, according to Tolo News.

This week, the UN Secretary-General declared that the organisation would continue to fight for Afghan women's and girls' fundamental rights. According to a recent UN report, Afghanistan has become the most oppressive nation in the world for women and girls since the Taliban took control, depriving them of many of their basic rights.

On March 8, International Women's Day, the UN mission in Afghanistan warned that the new Taliban commanders have "demonstrated an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes."

The chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, vehemently denounced recent Taliban directives that have further degraded Afghan women's rights.

"Most oppressive country in the world (for) women's rights," says senior UN official

The senior UN diplomat in Kabul told the Security Council on Wednesday that Afghanistan under the Taliban is still the "most oppressive country in the world (for) women's rights," while also taking a nuanced stance on the need of maintaining contact with the organisation.

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," said Roza Otunbayeva.

The new leaders have forbidden women from attending secondary and tertiary institutions of higher learning, national and international nonprofit groups, and have mandated that women cover themselves from head to toe since coming to power in August 2021.

(With ANI Inputs)