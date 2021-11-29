UN Chief Appreciates Russia's Role In Mediating Talks Between Armenia & Azerbaijan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Saturday, welcomed the successful trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh dispute and appreciated Russia's role in settling the conflict.

According to the press statement released by the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, Guterres also took note of the joint statement released by the state heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan and encouraged the resumption of direct engagements at the highest level between both the nations and their recommitment to fully implement the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, and 11 January 2021. He also urged the nations to ensure concrete steps aimed at increasing stability in the region, Haq informed.

"Gutteres reiterates the UN’s principled position that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and urges the parties to resolve outstanding issues to that end through all available formats, including under the auspices of the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The United Nations stands ready to support all such efforts, including through the provision of humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding assistance on the ground," Haq added i his statement.

The UN chief's statement comes after President Putin, on Friday, brokered trilateral talks with Armenian and Azerbaijan in Sochi on the anniversary of the signing of a ceasefire deal and ending hostilities in the Nagorno and Karabakh region. As per a statement released by the Kremlin, talks entailed the progress in implementing earlier agreements between the two warring sides to establish peace and strength stability. Putin also mediated the negotiations for the restoration and development of bilateral trade and economic and transport links through the war-torn region.

"We reaffirmed our agreements on the ceasefire and restoring normal life later in January. A lot has been accomplished during this time. Unfortunately, not every issue has been settled yet," said Putin in a statement released by the Kremlin on November 27.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan have locked horns for decades over governing of the mountainous Nagorno Karabakh region. It is to be noted that the region lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the latter's government since the 1994 separatist war ended, AP reported.

Tensions between the two neighbours escalated since May this year after Armenia protested in a so-called "incursion" by Azerbaijanis into the former's territory. Notably, the clashes have frequently erupted in areas where both nations are yet to be demarcated. As early as last week, troops on both sides clashed violently on the Nagorno Karabakh border resulting in 15 military casualties on the Armenian side and two on Azerbaijani side.

(Image: en.kremlin.ru/AP)