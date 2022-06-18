UN Chief Asserts Nearly 1 Billion People Across World Confronts Mental Health Issues

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday warned against a "global mental health crisis." While launching the "World Mental Health Report 2022: Transforming Mental Health For All," Guterres stated that nearly 1 billion people around the world have a mental health condition, ANI reported.

According to the UN Chief, people having mental health conditions include millions of children and young people. Guterres further added that most people having mental health conditions lack access to adequate treatment. He stressed that the people might not be seeking treatment for their mental health conditions due to "unavailable or unaffordable" services. He went on to say that the people might not be undergoing treatment for mental health due to "stigma," adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased mental health risks and has resulted in a greater understanding of mental wellness. Expressing concern for the people facing mental health conditions, Guterres highlighted that these people are prone to an increased risk of physical and emotional abuse.

Report highlights improvement is needed in mental health systems: UN Chief

He further stressed that the people with mental health conditions also lack access to education and employment and they also face other human rights violations. He further stated the human and financial costs of the worldwide economy and estimated 1 trillion US dollars (Rs 7,79,51,50,00,00,000) each year, as per the news report. Speaking about the World Mental Health Report 2022, Guterres stressed that the analysis will pave the way for countries in improving mental health systems. The UN Secretary-General also noted that the report "highlights where improvement is required and how it can be achieved, starting with childhood and continuing throughout all the stages of life." He stressed that the report highlights the measures required to reduce risk, build resilience and dismantle the hindrances that stop people with mental health conditions from actively participating in society. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has urged stakeholders to make efforts for their commitment to mental health and strengthen the care for people's mental health.

WHO calls on all stakeholders to work together to deepen the value and commitment given to #MentalHealth, reshape the environments that influence mental health and strengthen the systems that care for people’s mental health: WHO #WorldMentalHealthReport https://t.co/J856BrylBB — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2022

