UN Chief Breaks Silence On Afghanistan Crisis At UNSC Meet; Appeals For Global Support

In view of the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover, the United Nations Security Council on Monday held an emergency meeting, which was the second meeting held by the world body in a span of 10 days. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, during the meeting, requested the International community to 'come together' in this time of 'chaos, uncertainty, and fear'. Pointing out that much lies at stake, including 'the progress, the hope, and the dreams of generations', Antonio Guterres added, 'We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan'.

'Welcome Afghanistan refugees': Antonio Guterres

During the meeting, Antonio Guterres outlined that the capital city has witnessed a huge influx of displaced people from the provinces across the country, who felt insecure or fled during the fighting. "I request all parties to protect the rights of civilians and I call on all parties to provide access to timely and life-saving services and aids, the secretary-general of the United Nations, and added," I also urge all countries to be willing to accept Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations."

Reiterating that now is the time to come together, Antonio Guterres listed out some of the points to fight the current situation in Afghanistan. "Firstly, we must speak in voice to oppose human rights violation in Afghanistan," he said, urging the parties to respect and protect the Internation humanitarian law. Adding that chilling reports are floating of violation of human rights, especially that of the girls and women who fear a return to 'the darkest days', the secretary-general said, "They are looking to the international community for support."

Moving on, he said, "Second, the international community must make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for the terrorist organisations." He requested the members to stand together and using all tools at their disposal, work to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan.

Listing down the two points, he pressed for the internation community as a whole, and partners in general to ensure that they are upheld in Afghanistan, 'no matter who holds power'.

Taliban takeover

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.