UN Chief Calls For Global Action As Goal To Eradicate AIDS By 2030 'badly Off Track'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked World AIDS Day on Thursday by highlighting the importance of ending inequalities that hamper global efforts of terminating AIDS. Recalling how the world had vowed to eradicate the virus by 2030, the UN chief said that “we are off track,” according to the website of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

“Today, we risk millions more new infections and millions more deaths”, he said, while urging world powers to follow this year’s theme- Equalize. “We can end AIDS. If we Equalize,” the UN chief continued. He also acknowledged how “proven practical solutions” that have already been existing can help win the fight against AIDS. The solutions include more funds for HIV testing, treatment, and other services.

“Better laws, policies and practices to tackle the stigma and exclusion faced by people living with HIV, especially marginalized populations. Everyone needs respect and to be welcomed,” Guterres said. His remarks were reiterated by Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the UN General Assembly.

The world has promised to end AIDS by 2030 - but we are off track.



1.5 million people acquired HIV last year.



This #WorldAIDSDay & beyond, let's unite to end the inequalities that are blocking progress. pic.twitter.com/qgKIZCxK6A — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 1, 2022

World continues its fight against AIDS

“We need urgent measures to end inequalities that make people vulnerable to infection. If the international community acts, 3.6 million new HIV-infections and 1.7 million AIDS-related deaths will be prevented this decade,” Kőrösi said. World AIDS Day is annually observed on December 1 to pay tribute to those who lost their lives due to the deadly virus and spread awareness about its treatment and prevention. It is also celebrated to banish the stigma revolving around AIDS.

According to UNAIDS, women in sub-Saharan Africa who are aged between 15 and 23 have a three times higher risk of getting HIV compared to men. “The driving factor is power,” the UN agency said, while citing research that deduced how helping girls complete their secondary education lowers “their vulnerability to HIV infection by up to 50 per cent.”