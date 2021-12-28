UN Chief Calls For Global Solidarity To Stop Infectious Diseases Amid Omicron Surge

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Monday called for global solidarity to stop the emergence of infectious diseases as the world tackles the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In his video message for the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on 27 December, the UN chief said that building international solidarity would “give every country a fighting chance to stop infectious diseases in their tracks." He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to demonstrate how rapidly “an infectious disease can sweep across the world” and overwhelm the health systems of the world.

Guterres said, “It also revealed our failure to learn the lessons of recent health emergencies like SARS, avian influenza, Zika, Ebola and others.”

“And it reminded us that the world remains woefully unprepared to stop localized outbreaks from spilling across borders, and spiraling into a global pandemic,” he added.

"An outbreak anywhere is a potential pandemic everywhere."



-- @antonioguterres stressed the need for global solidarity to prevent future health crises on Monday's International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. https://t.co/bRoA19OJlG pic.twitter.com/x1gLRjnvkL — United Nations (@UN) December 26, 2021

‘Clear and present danger to every country’

Guterres acknowledged that infectious diseases remain “a clear and present danger to every country” while maintaining that COVID-19 would not be the last pandemic for humanity. Even though the world is scrambling efforts to battle the health crisis, the UN chief called for increased preparedness for the next. He said, “This means scaling-up investments in better monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country — especially the most vulnerable.”

Guterres added, “It means strengthening primary health care at the local level to prevent collapse… ensuring equitable access to lifesaving interventions, like vaccines for all people and…achieving Universal Health Coverage.”

The UN Secretary-General underscored the importance of global solidarity and every country would have a fighting chance “to stop infectious diseases in their tracks”.

Guterres’ remarks came after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the decision by the UN’s decision-making body, the World Health Assembly (WHA) to develop a new global accord on pandemic prevention and response. Noting the long road ahead, Tedros described the decision taken earlier this month as “cause for celebration, and cause for hope”.

“There are still differences of opinion about what a new accord could or should contain", he said, but the consensus has proven that "differences can be overcome, and common ground can be found”, the WHO chief said.

