UN Chief Calls For Healthier Choices On World Food Day; Says 40% Can't Afford Good Food

While honouring World Food Day on October 16, Friday, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in his statement highlighted that the day stands significant not just to remember the importance of what to eat, "but also as a call to action to achieve food security around the world.” UN chief António cited the fact that over 40% of the population across the world, or three billion people, cannot afford to eat healthily.

In his statement, the UN chief went on to add that at a time when poverty, malnutrition, and obesity are surging, the economic impact of the pandemic has escalated the situation from bad to worse. He further stressed that COVID-19 has pushed an additional 140 million individuals into a state where they cannot access the food they want. He even stated that the way people produce, consume, and dispose of food, impacts our environment.

The UN Secretary-General said that this is placing unprecedented strain on the natural resources, ecology, as well as global ecosystems which in turn costs trillions of dollars every year. The United Nations Food Systems Summit which was held last month in New York has laid the groundwork for transforming food systems across the world in a bid to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030.

The UN chief went on to add that during the Summit, countries committed to provide nutritious diets cost-friendly and accessible, as well as to make food systems incredibly effective, resilient, and sustainable at every stage. He further stated that people can change their eating habits and can make healthier choices for themselves and for the world.

Healthy agri-food systems provide food security and nourishment for everyone

All operations linked to the production, preparation, transportation, preservation, as well as consumption of food are part of an agri-food system. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the food we consume and the way it is produced, prepared, cooked, as well as stored constitutes an important and active component of the manner an agri-food system functions.

The UN agriculture agency stated that a healthy agri-food system will provide food security and nourishment for the community for years, without jeopardising the financial, societal, or environmental foundations. The Food and Agriculture Organization has added “They lead to better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all."

Further, Collen V. Kelapile, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), emphasised that the day demonstrates how a shift in thinking, aided by science, technology, and creativity, as well as wise investments and collaboration would make “hunger a hardship of the past”.

