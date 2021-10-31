UN-designated World Cities Day is observed globally every year on October 31 in a bid to promote the international community’s interest in global urbanisation, push forward cooperation among countries to address the challenges and also contribute to sustainable urban development. As per UN News, this year’s theme focuses on ‘Adapting Cities for Climate Resillience’. It acknowledges that integrated climate resilience policies and action plans will greatly reduce climate-related risks for urban populations.

In his message to mark the day, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for renewed resolve to confront urban challenges, mitigate risks and forge lasting solutions. “Cities are hubs of innovation and human ingenuity - and potential centres for transformative action to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build a zero-carbon, climate-resilient and socially just world,” Guterres said. However, he also noted that over one billion people now live in informal settlements, with 70 per cent highly vulnerable to climate change.

UN chief calls for 'people-centred and inclusive appraoch'

“Although sea level rise could put more than 800 million people in coastal cities at direct risk by 2050, less than 10 per cent of climate finance for urban areas goes to adaptation and resilience,” Guterres.

The UN chief informed that currently, just 9 per cent of climate finance to cities is allocated for adaption and resilience, with cities in developing countries, receiving far less than their wealthier counterparts. Guterres said that this must change. He even reiterated his longstanding appeal for half of all climate finance to be dedicated to adaptation.

“We need a people-centred and inclusive approach to planning, building and managing cities,” Guterres said, adding that “resilient infrastructure, early warning systems and financial instruments to mitigate risks, are crucial tools as cities seek to adapt and protect the lives and livelihoods of their residents.”

Sea level rise could put more than 800 million people in coastal cities at direct risk by 2050.



This #WorldCitiesDay, I renew my call for more investments in climate adaptation & resilience - key to protecting & saving lives. pic.twitter.com/BSiRA3PADy — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 31, 2021

Further, the UN chief said that cities have been epicentres of the COVID-19 pandemic and are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. However, he added that they can lead the way in recovering better from the pandemic, reducing emissions and securing a resilient future for billions.

“When urban communities are engaged in policy and decision making, and empowered with financial resources, the results are more inclusive and durable. Let’s put our communities at the heart of the cities of the future,” Guterres said.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)